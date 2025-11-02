Someone had to say it, and today I decided it would be me. So many people that I have talked to, have become infested with mental constructs that need addressing. We are being mentally driven into self deprecation, self-judgement and many world wide mind viruses are rife and out in the open. Yes, I am talking about psychology and the sharing of classifications used to describe others and even ourselves. So with that I shall begin…



No-one has all the answers. Not all answers suit each person. Having such subjects in ones repertoire as psychology and psychiatry are only tools that classify others with behaviours, that in effect, reduces ones understanding of a process which all people go through.

Learning.

Psychology is not a science. There is no such thing as an authority on behaviour. To even have such a belief is akin to a waiter telling you a meal tastes good, without tasting it. To put this in other terms, each person has a unique set of circumstances that led them to their current condition, and only they know, why they chose to take the path they did, physically and mentally.

Each person has a need to seem unique. This derives from the spark of individuality that each of us craves at the deepest level. This craving or should I say necessity, is at the heart of most conflict. It is the reason (in most cases), some play devils advocate when they actually agree with what you are saying. It is testing the boundaries and flexibility of an idea.

One of the biggest issues we have today in terms of mental health understanding is that we rely on psychological models and concepts designed and honed to fit certain behaviour. This creates a conflict of authority and behaviour. Having behavioural models does not account for the learning process.

There are several reasons Psychology and Psychiatry should NEVER have been considered a science.

Science Definition: (Encyclopaedia Britannica)

Any system of knowledge that is concerned with the physical world and its phenomena and that entails unbiased observations and systematic experimentation.

There are no tests that can be done to physically prove the causes of certain behaviour. While it is true that certain behaviour can be associated with pre-defined conditions, it is not something that can be certain, there is no rule book for behaviour either physically or mentally.

So having terms that describe a persons condition does not in any way help them move on from that condition. In fact classification gives a person a mental guide, to define their own behaviour in that context. Therefore classification itself is limiting their progress and not allowing them to see the changes that are happening on a daily basis. Sometimes it even gives people a sense of comfort that they are understood at a time when they really need help to progress.

When each person has a necessity to be unique, this can literally create a divide in behaviour. Even within a conversation, one person provides a subject, and an opinion of that subject. The person receiving that information has a choice, to agree or disagree, or to merely explore the ramifications of the given subject. This is itself creates a circumstance that leads most conversations into an argument rather than discussion. Clearly not in all cases, but the very nature of conversation is structured on a ‘one against another’s opinion’ - basis, and very rarely do opinions get fully described during the conversation. Intention is nearly never described. So conversation itself is fraught with missing parts. Opinion can even change during the conversation and this itself is rarely disclosed as the time it takes to disclose that information ruins the flow of conversation.

When the subject of the conversation is a persons mental health, this lack of clear information, compounds the issue of misconception. It leads the practitioner of psychology to assume they are helping, when actually they are compounding the issue. In fact giving a person a classification for them to judge themselves by is not showing an exit strategy, and not allowing for them to feel they are adaptable. Therefore mental classifications are types of mind control.

Simple courtesy is what is required.

To allow a person to speak without them feeling like they are going to be classified, is not only necessary but critical in facilitating their progress. In fact the moment you show classification in any subject, the person may try to contradict that behaviour or worse, search themselves for proofs that confirm that behaviour. As described previously that is literally guiding the person away from progress and heading them back on an internal destructive path.

It has even become fashionable for people to describe their own behaviour in terms provided by psycho-analysts, proving that the mind control of psychology is having a direct effect on their perception of themself. An example of this would be “Sorry my adhd distracted me” or similar reasons for behavioural conflicts. We tend to use these terms to self classify, this is a basic mind virus, one that digs into the persona and creates self judgement which is entirely un-necessary, damaging even. These mind viruses are caused by the very “Science” that purports to be an aid to mental health.

Each person is a delicate structure of a learning process in action and a requirement for affirmation that one is on the correct path. Psycho ‘Sciences’ are mitigating the process of healing by using classification to cajole an unknowing persons mind, into self torture and not allowing them the courtesy of thinking they are on the correct path.

There is no correct path. There is only Damage and Progress. Therefore all mental classifications are damage. Progress is achieved by respecting a persons position, by giving them time to talk without judgement, by allowing them time to process.

Only once these principles are recognised, will we as a race progress through what has become a self limiting factor in Human behaviour. Simple courtesy.