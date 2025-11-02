Personal's Substack

Personal's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami's avatar
Tami
4d

Just another viewpoint…l was raised by both a narcissistic mom and dad and l was the family system’s scapegoat and black sheep. I had been searching for the source of my emotional pain my whole life. I had been gaslit to the point that l thought l was the problem. I had done therapy off and on for over a decade and not once did my therapist suggest my parents were emotionally and psychologically abusing me. One day l was listening to a youtube video and the woman started talking about narcissistic behaviors and the bells went off. I said “ oh my god, that’s my dad, my mom and my sister. I went back to my therapist one last time and asked why she never suggested my family maybe personality / character disordered and her reply was that she did not like labels. My life has changed drastically for the better since l awakened to that truth ten years ago. I have now gone no contact with them as they can’t seem to quit abusing me. I am grateful and have been able to heal a lifetime of pain and grief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
mois78's avatar
mois78
4d

Psychology is like virology bull science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Personal Opinion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture